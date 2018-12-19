No Major Snowstorms Through Dec 27th

Quiet weather will continue across the area through Wednesday before precipitation begins to move into the region Wednesday night. Pockets of light rain or drizzle are expected overnight Wednesday night. There is some chance for precipitation continuing on Thursday; it appears that it will be light and likely remain in the form of rain. Light precipitation, possibly in the form of light snow, could continue over the eastern part of the area Thursday night into Friday morning. No major snowstorms through Christmas and into the 27th of December. But we could see storms just before New Year’s.

Today, Sunny early then becoming Partly sunny, with a high near 47…….Normal High is 35. Tonight: A chance for light drizzle late . Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 39.