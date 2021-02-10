No New Income Taxes In Pritzker’s Proposed 2022 Budget
(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
No new income taxes are part of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s proposed budged for fiscal year 2022. The governor’s office announced the proposed budget yesterday. The state is facing a projected three-billion-dollar deficit, down from previous projections of five-point-five-billion. Pritzker’s budget keeps spending at the same level as the fiscal year 2021 budget, which included 700-million dollars in reductions. The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget would also close about 900-million dollars in corporate tax loopholes.