No Winner In Monday Powerball Drawing; Jackpot Now $725 Million
July 11, 2023 1:49PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No winning ticket drawn means the Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $725 million.
No ticket matched the Monday drawing.
The next drawing is Wednesday.
If someone buys the winning ticket, they will have the option to get $366 million in a one-time cash payout instead of the full $725 million over time.
The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the seventh-highest in the history of the game.
The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19.
The winner took home a $253 million prize.