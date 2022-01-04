Nominating Petition Packets available online for candidates seeking placement on June 28 General Primary Election Ballot

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that Nominating Petition Packets can now be found on her website at willcountyclerk.gov for individuals wishing to run in the June 28, 2022 General Primary Election.
To download a Petition Packet, click on the Petition Packets quicklink near the top of the page or click on Elections and then Candidate Services.
Candidates may download copies of their Nominating Petitions to prepare them for circulation starting on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
IMPORTANT: By law, candidates must not begin collecting signatures
until Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Nominating petition packets for established political parties for the following Will County offices are available online: County Clerk, Regional Superintendent of Schools, Sheriff, Treasurer, all County Board Members (Districts 1 through 11), and Precinct Committeepersons.
Petition packets also will be available at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago Street, in downtown Joliet. Candidates who have accepted Nominating Petition Packets for these races will be posted on our website at 3:30 p.m. each business day.
To view the official 2022 Candidate’s Guide and for the most up-to-date information on the upcoming General Primary Election, visit willcountyclerk.gov and click on Candidate Services.
Will County Clerk press release