Non-Compliant Sex Offender Arrested After Barging Into Joliet Home
Joliet Police have arrested a 35-year-old homeless man after he barged into a home and damaged property. Sean Cahill forced his way into a home on block North Prairie Street at around 1:30am on Tuesday. Cahill then began punching holes into the walls of the home until one of the residents was able to physically remove Cahill from the residence. Police eventually found Cahill a short time later and took him into custody without incident. Cahill has been charged with Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault on Handicapped Person Over 60, Criminal Trespass to Land, and violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. The registry lists Cahill as a sexual predator who is currently non-compliant. His original conviction came out of Kankakee County for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. He was 21-year-old at the time of his original crime while his victim was 16-years-old. His bond has been set at $5,000.