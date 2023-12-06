1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Norman Lear, Producer Of TV’s ‘All In The Family’ And Influential Liberal Advocate, Dies At 101

December 6, 2023 11:19AM CST
Share
FILE - Norman Lear, executive producer of the Pop TV series "One Day at a Time," poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 13, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with such topical hits as "All in the Family" and “Maude” and propelled political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.. He was 101. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lear has died.

The producer who made TV topical in the 1970s with the sitcom “All in the Family,” died Tuesday night at the age of 101 years old.

“All in the Family” starred Carroll O’Connor as diehard conservative Archie Bunker, who clashed with his liberal son-in-law over racism, feminism and the Vietnam War.

It was one of a string of TV hits for Lear and then-partner Bud Yorkin that also included “Maude” and “The Jeffersons.”

Lear’s series reflected his political beliefs, which he put into action by founding the nonprofit liberal advocacy group People for the American Way.

Popular Posts

1

For A Second Time In A Week, A $1-Million Scratch Off Ticket Sold In South Suburbs
2

Huge Police Presence On The East Side Of Joliet, Roads Closed
3

Male Found Shot Multiple Times In Crest Hill
4

Five People Taken To The Hospital Of Which Four Are In Critical Condition Following Serious Crash In Joliet
5

Lockport Woman Crashes Into Bar In Manhattan

Recent Posts