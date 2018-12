A 24-year-old North Carolina man was in Will County Court in connection to a charge of Concealment of a Homicidal Death. Deiontae Shawnrico McMillian has been arrested after allegedly hiding the body of Danica Shernay Ford in the Woodlawn Cemetery off of West Jefferson in early November. The official charge states that McMillian was aware that Ford had died of homicidal means and then attempted to conceal her death. McMillian’s bond has been set at $2 million.