1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile That Flew Over Japan

October 3, 2022 6:15PM CDT
Share
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile That Flew Over Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

It said authorities have issued an alert to residents in northeastern regions to evacuate buildings.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of a ballistic missile that was fired toward the North’s eastern waters.

Popular Posts

1

Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
2

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
3

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
4

Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet
5

Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program

Recent Posts