Northbound I-55 Reduced to One Lane South of Arsenal Road

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the right lane on northbound Interstate 55 south of Arsenal Road has been closed to perform emergency pavement repairs today. The repair is anticipated to be completed and the lane reopened by 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29. Long travel delays can be expected on northbound I-55 between Illinois 113 and Arsenal Road. As an alternate route, traffic on northbound Interstate 55 can exit to northbound Illinois 47 in Dwight to reconnect with I-155 via eastbound Interstate 80. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.