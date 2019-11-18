Northpoint and Cannabis on the City Council Agenda For Monday Night
Say No To Northpoint sign/Erin Gallagher
A busy Monday evening is scheduled for the Joliet City Pre-Council Meeting. The council will be discussing ordinances associated with Adult-Use Cannabis. The three ordinances on the docket regarding cannabis involve adding recreational cannabis dispensaries special use permits as well as adding zoning for cultivation centers, craft growers and transporting organizations.
The main item on the agenda is the possible reclassification of 103 acres located at Breen Road and Rowell Avenue from Single-Family and Multi-Family Residential to Light Industrial Zoning for a Northpoint development. The Northpoint development was originally under consideration at the Compass Business Park, a 2,200 acre $1.2 billion development that was to go in Elwood before the village walked away from the project. Current land records show that these 103 acres added to the contiguous property of the Compass Business Park would place this possible project at 3,000 acres.
The Council will also be looking at applications for a drive thru for a Chick-Fil-A Restaurant on Plainfield Road and an ordinance which would increase parking rates for the parking fund within the city of Joliet.
The Joliet City Pre-Council Meeting will be this Monday at City Hall on West Jefferson Street starting at 5:30pm.