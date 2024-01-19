1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

NorthPoint and CenterPoint Get Approval For Current Projects

January 19, 2024 4:42AM CST
Cut out onto Route 53 from Third Coast Intermodal/ss

Despite opposition from residents and two Joliet City Council members, the majority of the Joliet City Council on Tuesday voted to approve zoning for NorthPoint Development and CenterPoint properties. City Council member from District 5 Suzanna Ibarra and Councilman at-large Cesar Guerreo both voted no.

This yes vote has nothing to do with plans that NorthPoint has property to east of Route 53. They still need a traffic study and a closed loop and need to work out a deal with CenterPoint for access to their roads.

NorthPoint received approval on the final annexation and zoning for their Third Coast Intermodal at Route 53 and Noel Road. While CenterPoint Properties received approval for zoning and plat approval for their intermodal terminal at 4001 Brandon Road.

Meanwhile, Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy promised he’s working to try and come up with a truck traffic plan for the future.

Less than 10 people spoke out against the NorthPoint annexation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

