NorthPoint Benefits From A Letter From City Of Joliet Interim Corporation Counsel Which Upends 2019 Ordinance Forbidding Trucks On Certain Routes

A 2019 Joliet City Council ordinance prohibiting trucks in excess of 20,000 pounds from using Millsdale Road between the railroad crossing and Keith Allen Drive has been quietly paused. A letter dated December 22nd, 2023 and signed by Interim Corporation Counsel Chris Regis gives NorthPoint permission to use Millsdale Road from the west into the new development, Third Coast Intermodal. “Just Say to No to NorthPoint,” made a FOIA request and WJOL has obtained a copy of the letter. NorthPoint has no way for trucks to come in and out of the industrial park without the Regis letter. Even that is a problem because CenterPoint filed a temporary restraining order for the use of their roads west of the railroad tracks. The case of CenterPoint vs NorthPoint goes to court March 7th.

FORBIDDEN ACCESS – ORDINANCE & JOLIET DEPOSITION date 2019

This access is directly forbidden in Joliet Ordinance 18036, Chapter 19, Division 2

(b) On the following non-designated city roads, it is unlawful to operate any vehicle in excess of 20,000 pounds (10 tons), or any vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 20,000 pounds (10 tons): Millsdale Road between the railroad crossing and Keith Allen Drive Black Road between Raynor Avenue and Essington Road Raynor Avenue between Jefferson Street and Theodore Street International Way between Route 53 and South Bridge Road Midland Avenue between Jefferson Street and Clara Street 2 Springfield Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Black Road Ingalls Avenue between Broadway Street and Essington Road Bronk Road between Black Road and Caton Farm Road Theodore Street between Route 59 and Ridge Road Infantry Drive between Jefferson Street and Ingalls Avenue Hammes Avenue between McDonough Street and Glenwood Avenue Glenwood Avenue between Raynor Avenue and Essington Road Western Avenue between Center Street and Reed Street Hickory Street between Jefferson Street and Ingalls Avenue Broadway Street between Marion Street and Ruby Street Henderson Avenue between Cass Street and Jackson Street Draper Avenue between Belle Avenue and Woodruff Road Woodruff Road between Louise Ray Parkway and McKay Street Eastern Avenue between Fifth Avenue and Washington Street Rowell Avenue between Mills Road and Eunice Avenue (portions within the City of Joliet) Schweitzer Road between Route 53 and Brandon Road In addition to all other remedies, any person who violates, disobeys, omits, neglects, or refuses to comply with any provision of this Article shall be sentenced as provided in Section 1-8 of this Code for each offense.



Joliet also acknowledges that truck access is forbidden in depositions (depo1 and depo 2).

Case # for the Centerpoint/Houbolt Road case: 2022MR000138