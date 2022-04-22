NorthPoint continues to move forward

The NorthPoint project continues to move forward. On Thursday night, the Joliet Plan Commission voted 6-0 to approve the next phase of the project. In December, the Joliet City Council approved expanded annexation of the NorthPoint project. The Council voted 6-2 to expand the annexation of the project to 2,300 acres. An attorney for CenterPoint was also at the meeting and discussed that companies issues with the project which raises the prospect of a possible legal challenge. The next phase will now go before the Joliet City Council on May 17th for vote.