      Weather Alert

NorthPoint continues to move forward

Apr 22, 2022 @ 1:07pm
This is the 2020 proposed Compass Business Park as an overlay on top of satellite imagery of the actual location. The borders of Compass are in red. It covers approximately 2900+ acres (~4.5 square miles) and is approximately 3.5 miles wide by 5 miles long. It is also more than 6 miles from any major expressway. (Image Credit to John Kieken, StopNorthPoint.com)

The NorthPoint project continues to move forward. On Thursday night, the Joliet Plan Commission voted 6-0 to approve the next phase of the project. In December, the Joliet City Council approved expanded annexation of the NorthPoint project. The Council voted 6-2 to expand the annexation of the project to 2,300 acres. An attorney for CenterPoint was also at the meeting and discussed that companies issues with the project which raises the prospect of a possible legal challenge. The next phase will now go before the Joliet City Council on May 17th for vote.

