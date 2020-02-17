NorthPoint Development Inviting Residents To Two Open Houses This Week
The NorthPoint development is holding two open houses for residents in the Jackson Township area that will be affected if Joliet annexes more than 12-hundred acres of land to the proposed warehouse/trucking facility.
Residents along Ridge Road in Jackson Township received a letter last week inviting them to two open houses. NorthPoint intends to answer questions on their proposed development.
Two meetings held this week, February 18th and 19th at the Stone City VFW Hall on Stone City Drive in Joliet. Tuesday’s meeting meeting begins at 6 p.m., while Wednesday’s meeting is from 5 -6:30 p.m.
The Joliet planning commission will meet on Monday, February 24th at Joliet City Hall Council Chambers at 4 p.m., the meeting is open to the public.