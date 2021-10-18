NorthPoint Finds Finds A Way Into Joliet

NorthPoint has found a way into Joliet. On Friday, the logistics company filed paperwork with the city of Joliet to have property they own annexed into the city. NorthPoint has purchased property north of Manhattan Road that would create passage for their Compass Business Park which is south of Manhattan Road between the Villages of Elwood and Manhattan.
This move would likely lead them to abandon building the bridge over route 53 at Walter Strawn Drive. That plan is tied up with the ICC and Governor Pritkzer.
It’s not clear where the bridge over Route 53 will go and whether or not Centerpoint will allow access into its business park for the use of the Houbolt bridge to I-80.