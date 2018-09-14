NorthPoint Withdraws Application In Elwood But Still Seeks To Build
By Monica DeSantis
Sep 14, 2018 @ 6:02 AM
photograph by John Kieken

Northpoint Development has withdrawn its application to build a warehouse park in Elwood. The application was due to expire today but the company withdrew its application yesterday, Sept 13th. NorthPoint received plan commission approval despite public opposition and hours of testimony and public scrutiny.

Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco tells WJOL that if NorthPoint allowed their application to expire today, then they would have to go through the plan commission process again. Thus the company withdrew in order to avoid another public debate.

Meanwhile, NorthPoint has filed the paperwork to build its Compass Business Park in unincorporated Jackson Township. Elwood has filed an official, legal objection with Will County against NorthPoint. In order to pass the Will County board, it would require two thirds votes by the Will County Board members to pass the Compass Business Park in unincorporated Jackson Township.

Currently Northpoint owns 167 acres off of Route 53. The planned Elwood Compass Business Park would include an 850 acre parcel of land.

To hear the entire interview with Elwood Mayor Doug Jenco click here.

