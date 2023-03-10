Northwest Homer Fire Battled Two Brush Fires on Thursday

Crews from around Northern Will and Southern Cook counties were called to two brush fires in Homer Glen early yesterday evening. Just before 6:00pm, fire crews were called to the 15-700 block of Annico Drive for a large brush fire that was threatening some nearby buildings. Upon arrival, there was another brush fire that started near Will Cook Rd between 159th and 167th Streets. Crews from as far as Wilmington and Posen were called to the scene to assist in the fire. At this time, it’s unclear whether the two were related, and if there were any injuries. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest.