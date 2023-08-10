1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Northwestern AD Blasts Football Staffers Over Shirts

August 10, 2023 3:40PM CDT
Share
Northwestern AD Blasts Football Staffers Over Shirts
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg is speaking out against apparel worn by a few staffers of the football team. During practice yesterday, a handful of staffers were spotted in t-shirts that read “Northwestern against the world.” The shirt included the jersey number of former linebacker and head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after hazing allegations against the program were made public last month. Gragg said he is extremely disappointed that a few members of the football program decided to wear the t-shirts, calling them inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf.

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Joliet man sentenced to 100 years in prison
3

NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois
4

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook
5

Hero Saves Woman's Life At Will County Courthouse

Recent Posts