Northwestern AD Blasts Football Staffers Over Shirts

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg is speaking out against apparel worn by a few staffers of the football team. During practice yesterday, a handful of staffers were spotted in t-shirts that read “Northwestern against the world.” The shirt included the jersey number of former linebacker and head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after hazing allegations against the program were made public last month. Gragg said he is extremely disappointed that a few members of the football program decided to wear the t-shirts, calling them inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf.