Northwestern Fires Baseball Coach

July 14, 2023 12:34PM CDT
(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Northwestern is parting ways with another coach.  The university has fired head baseball coach Jim Foster.  His firing follows an investigation by the University that found that Foster engaged in bullying and abusive behavior during his tenure with the Wildcats.  Foster is the second coach to be fired by Northwestern this week after head football coach Pat Fitzgerald was let go on Monday following an investigation into hazing allegations surrounding the program.  Former White Sox outfielder Brian Anderson is taking over as Northwestern’s next baseball coach.

