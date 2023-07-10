Northwestern Fires Head Football Coach

Northwestern is moving on from its head football coach. The university announced on Monday that Pat Fitzgerald has been fired. The decision comes in the wake of a two-week unpaid suspension that the school announced on Friday, following a university-commissioned investigation into hazing allegations within the program. After the original announcement, university president Michael Schill said in a letter to the community that he “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction” for Fitzgerald after new details emerged surrounding the hazing allegations. Fitzgerald has coached Northwestern since 2006 and was two years into a 10-year, 57-million dollar contract.