Northwestern Women Bring Home Lacrosse National Championship

May 30, 2023 3:00PM CDT
(AP Photo/Rob Carr)

The NCAA women’s lacrosse champions are back on the Evanston campus. The Northwestern Wildcats defeated Boston College over the weekend to earn the national title. Izzy Scane, who scored four goals in the championship game, is the favorite to win the national player of the year award. Northwestern lacrosse coach Kelly Amonte Hiller improved to 53-and-11 in the NCAA tournament, which is a record for tournament wins.

