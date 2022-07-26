      Weather Alert

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Jul 26, 2022 @ 9:37am
Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!
This is a free event.
Backpacks and school supplies will be given out until they are gone. The event is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers expect anywhere from 300- to 500 people.
Nowell Park Recreation Center is located at 199 Mills Road in Joliet.
Popular Posts
Crest Hill Man Threatens Mayor
Joliet Man Charged in 2019 Murder
Joliet Parking Garage Gets a New Addition
Wolf Road over I-80 bridge closing July 25
Man Pleads Guilty To Reckless Homicide For 2017 Beecher Crash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On