Nowell Park Back to School Festival
Jul 26, 2022 @ 9:37am
Back to school
supplies will be given out this Saturday at
Nowell Park in Joliet
. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends.
Lunch
will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!
This is a
free event
.
Backpacks and school supplies will be given out until they are gone. The event is open to the public and will be held on
Saturday, July 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers expect anywhere from 300- to 500 people.
Nowell Park Recreation Center is located at 199 Mills Road in Joliet.
