NU Receiving $121M Donation

October 20, 2022 12:01PM CDT
NU Receiving $121M Donation
Northwester University in Chicago, Ill., (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Northwestern University is receiving a large donation for medical research and a new biomedical research building at the Feinberg School of Medicine downtown.  A 121-million-dollar gift was given to the university by university trustee Kimberly Querrey and the trust of her late husband, Louis Simpson.  The pair have donated more than 379-million-dollars to the school in the last two decades.

