NuMark Credit Union Helped Prepare Military Gravesites Ahead of Memorial Day

On Friday, May 24, NuMark Credit Union, along with 1340 WJOL staff, and a large gathering of community members met at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (ALNC) for

the annual Flags In Day event. Flags In Day started in 1948 at Arlington National Cemetery in Vermont and was originally known as Decoration Day. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at the cemetery started the tradition of placing American flags at all the gravesites of veterans buried there in preparation for Memorial Day. The event has continued every year since, and NuMark is proud to participate for the second time this year.

“Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery is a remarkable local treasure, there are numerous KIA among the nearly 75,000 laid to rest at ALNC. Memorial Day honors those who gave all,” said Wally Chlipala, board member of NuMark and veteran. “The placing of a flag at every grave marker is a large task to prepare ALNC for the Memorial Day weekend services. I am proud of the NuMark Family for the respect shown toward all who have served this great nation.”

As a credit union, NuMark strives every day to live up to the principle of “people helping people,” and they value their country’s veterans for the sacrifices they made. Flags In Day is just one of the ways the NuMark family works to honor veterans, in addition to their participation in Wreaths Across America, Honor Flight, and many more fundraisers and community events.

NuMark would like to thank 1340 WJOL for their live coverage of the event, which NuMark helped to sponsor. Their dedication to community and honoring those who fought for our freedom has greatly helped raise awareness for Flags In Day and increased engagement. The event could not have been as successful without the help of the team at 1340 WJOL and the community members who came to help.

For more information call (815) 729-3211 or visit numarkcu.org.