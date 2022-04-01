      Weather Alert

Number Of Hospitalized COVID Patients In U.S. Hits Record Low

Apr 1, 2022 @ 3:23pm

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than two months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the ICU for the first time since early 2020.

The freed up beds are expected to help U.S. hospitals retain exhausted staff, treat non-COVID-19 patients more quickly and cut down on inflated costs.

More family members can visit loved ones.

And doctors hope to see a correction to the slide in pediatric visits, yearly checkups and cancer screenings

