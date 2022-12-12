1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Still On The Rise

December 12, 2022 12:01PM CST
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 continues to rise.  The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 74 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus.  That is up from 63 counties the previous week.  COVID and other respiratory viruses are continuing to go up across Illinois following the Thanksgiving holiday.

