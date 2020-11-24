Number Of Illinoisans Seeking Unemployment During Pandemic Is Higher Than 2008 Recession
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a worse unemployment problem than the 2008 Great Recession. Illinois Department of Employment Security Acting Director Kristin Richards says her agency has been overwhelmed, but she’s constantly working to improve the system. She adds that four times as many unemployment claims have been filed this year than during the Recession. Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker says those getting federal benefits will see their checks stop on December 26th. He’s urging Congress to pass a new COVID relief package by then.