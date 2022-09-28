1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Number Of Migrants Arriving In Chicago Continues To Grow

September 28, 2022 12:02PM CDT
Number Of Migrants Arriving In Chicago Continues To Grow
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The number of migrants arriving in Chicago from Texas continues to grow.  City officials say nearly 15-hundred have been sent to the city as of yesterday.  Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to Chicago and other Democrat-led cities as a protest to President Biden’s border security.  Officials say the migrants are given immediate shelter and support when they arrive in Chicago.

