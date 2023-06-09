Numbers Are In For Memorial Day Law Enforcement Campaign

The Will County Sheriff’s Office announced today that it made 5 DUI arrests during the recent Memorial Day Enforcement Campaign. “Through the Memorial Day Enforcement, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts and child safety restraints save lives”, said Traffic Lt. Denny.

During the enforcement period, the Will County Sheriff’s Office also issued the following: 3 no child car seats, 2 felony arrests, 6 suspended/revoked arrests, 22 uninsured motorists, 25 speeding citations, 1 reckless driving, 8 misdemeanor arrests, 1 illegal cell phone violation, 5 no valid drivers license, and 28 moving/non-moving violations.

The Illinois Memorial Day campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.

Will County Sheriff’s press release