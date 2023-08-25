Nurses Locked Out At Ascension Hospital In Joliet

Source: YouTube

A nurses’ strike enters it’s fourth day at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet Hospital. Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy released a statement this week saying the number of nurses leaving the medical facility without being replaced is not acceptable and puts lives at risk. The next contract talks between Ascension and the St. Joseph’s Nurses Association are set for September 8th. Nurses are without an agreement at this time because the deal expired more than a month ago. It was on Tuesday, August 22nd, nurses called for a two day strike, but Ascension locked them out for four days, stating they have to pay agency nurses a minimum of four days. Nurses expected to be back to work on Saturday.