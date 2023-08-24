Nurses Locked Out At Ascension Hospital In Joliet

A nurses’ strike enters a third day at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet Hospital. Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy released a statement this week saying the number of nurses leaving the medical facility without being replaced is not acceptable and puts lives at risk. The next contract talks between Ascension and the St. Joseph’s Nurses Association are set for September 8th. Nurses are without an agreement at this time because the deal expired more than a month ago.