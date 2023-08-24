1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Nurses Locked Out At Ascension Hospital In Joliet

August 24, 2023 6:16PM CDT
Share
Nurses Locked Out At Ascension Hospital In Joliet
Photo: WJOL News

A nurses’ strike enters a third day at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet Hospital. Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy released a statement this week saying the number of nurses leaving the medical facility without being replaced is not acceptable and puts lives at risk. The next contract talks between Ascension and the St. Joseph’s Nurses Association are set for September 8th. Nurses are without an agreement at this time because the deal expired more than a month ago.

Popular Posts

1

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
2

Chicagoland Speedway To Re-Open For SuperMotocross World Championship™
3

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
4

Joliet Woman in her 60's Arrested For Selling Drugs
5

Man in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash in Joliet

Recent Posts