Nurses Voting On Contract Proposal By AMITA
Nurse's strike AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center
Striking AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center nurses are voting on a contract proposal today and tomorrow. The results are expected to be known by Saturday evening. More than 700 nurses walked off the job on July 4th.
Nurses have been walking the picket line and rallying outside the hospital at 333 Madison St. in Joliet.
The nurses have been working without a contract since May 9th. If the contract is approved, no word on when nurses can get back to work. INA reporting that AMITA has hired replacement nurses to tune of $5-million a week.