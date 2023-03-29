Nursing & Teaching Scholarship Applications Now Open

Will County is investing $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to ignite the next generation of heroes in nursing and teaching!

Will County Heroes will encourage students to pursue degrees in the high-demand professions of teaching and nursing at four of the county’s higher education partners, Governors State University, University of St. Francis, Lewis University, and Joliet Junior College.

A primary goal of the program is to incentivize teaching and nursing graduates to grow their career in Will County. The program aims to create an active pipeline to employers throughout the county after graduation. Pipeline partners support students as they grow their career after graduation, connecting them with a working environment that fosters positive career development.

Will County Heroes strives to address shortages in the teaching and nursing profession, which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible students include those pursuing teacher certification for elementary education, special education, and secondary education, along with students interested in becoming a Registered Nurse, either through a Bachelor of Science in Nursing or an Associates Degree in Nursing.

