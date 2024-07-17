NWS Confirms At Least 11 Tornadoes In Northern IL, NW Indiana

The National Weather Service is confirming that nearly a dozen tornadoes hit Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana Monday night. Tornadoes touched down from Yorkville to Naperville, Sugar Grove to North Aurora, near Channahon, in the Bristol and Oswego areas, in Justice and Bridgeview, near Crown Point, Indiana, Crest Hill to Lockport, southern Winnebago County, Byron, Davis Junction and multiple locations in Chicago. The funnel clouds caused widespread damage.

Meanwhile, I-55 in either direction remains closed between North River road and Route 6 at least until Friday due to downed power lines from Monday night’s storm.