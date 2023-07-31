NWS Confirms Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois

The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes hit northern Illinois on Friday. Two tornadoes hit Kankakee County, including one near Kankakee and another in Momence. One funnel cloud traveled from far north Minooka to Shorewood to the west side of Joliet, while another started in central Minooka and headed eastward to the Des Plaines River. Other tornadoes traveled from Newark to Lisbon and from Midewin Prairie to Wilton Center to northwest of Peotone.