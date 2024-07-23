NWS Says At Least 27 Tornadoes In Chicago Area On July 15th

During the evening hours of July 15, a well-organized and long-lived complex of thunderstorms rolled across Iowa, Illinois and parts of Indiana. Widespread damaging winds of 60 to locally 100 mph were observed within the line, especially from eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, and central Illinois. In addition, at least 27 occurred in the NWS Chicago County Warning Area. With 27 tornadoes, this storm breaks the previous daily record for tornadoes in our forecast area (June 30th, 2014 “Double Derecho” and March 31, 2023 Outbreak). Additional tornadoes may be confirmed over the coming month, as we continue to analyze high resolution and satellite and radar data.

In Channahon – Matteson line the tornado was an EF-2 the most severe of the night.

What is a derecho?