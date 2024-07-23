NWS Says At Least 27 Tornadoes In Chicago Area On July 15th
July 23, 2024 5:22AM CDT
- During the evening hours of July 15, a well-organized and long-lived complex of thunderstorms rolled across Iowa, Illinois and parts of Indiana. Widespread damaging winds of 60 to locally 100 mph were observed within the line, especially from eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, and central Illinois. In addition, at least 27 occurred in the NWS Chicago County Warning Area.
- With 27 tornadoes, this storm breaks the previous daily record for tornadoes in our forecast area (June 30th, 2014 “Double Derecho” and March 31, 2023 Outbreak).
- Additional tornadoes may be confirmed over the coming month, as we continue to analyze high resolution and satellite and radar data.
In Channahon – Matteson line the tornado was an EF-2 the most severe of the night.
What is a derecho?
- Derechoes develop in environments with very warm and moist air at the surface, relatively cooler air aloft, and strong winds at the upper-levels of the atmosphere. Northern Illinois and Indiana are within a region where derechoes are common, with an average of 1 derecho every year. Derechoes as strong as the one that impacted the area on July 15 have an occurrance interval of once every 5 to 10 years.
- Wind speeds in derechoes often exceeds 100 mph in hardest-hit areas. Some of the strongest derechoes have produced wind speeds estimated to exceed 120 mph.
- A derecho produces a swath of particularly damaging thunderstorm winds (specifically, wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its length with several well-separated 75 mph or greater gusts) over an area at least 250 miles long. The majority of winds are not caused by tornadoes within the line, but tornadoes are common within derechoes.