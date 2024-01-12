NWS: Winter Storm Hitting Northern Illinois

Another winter storm is hitting northern Illinois. The National Weather Service says heavy snow will fall today. More than eight inches is possible. Travel could be very difficult to impossible with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through tomorrow.

Local schools are closed and will be holding e-learning days.

The National Weather reports a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until noon Saturday.

Heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerous travel conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and wind gusts up to 45 mph expected, with the highest snow accumulations away from Lake Michigan.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially away from Lake Michigan. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact today`s morning and evening commute.

Snow will mix with rain near Lake Michigan and limit snow accumulations after mid morning. Elsewhere, snow rates may exceed 1 inch per hour at times. Westerly wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected after midnight and may lead to areas of blowing snow and low visibility, mainly in open areas.