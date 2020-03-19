Oak Park Issues Order To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus
Coronavirus Illinois
The Village of Oak Park is ordering its residents to shelter in place tomorrow to limit the spread of coronavirus. The public order requires residents to stay inside beginning tomorrow through April 3rd. Only essential services will be allowed to continue, including grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants for delivery and pick up only, medical service providers, transportation providers, and shelters. The order was issued after the village announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is a man in his 30s who is recovering at home in isolation.