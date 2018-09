President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial for the killing of Trayvon Martin, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, July 19, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

Mayor Emanuel is sending two ordinances to the City Council tomorrow to finalize a deal to build the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side. The Sun Times reports one of the ordinances includes an agreement in which the Obama Foundation will pay the city ten-dollars for a 99-year land pact. The foundation will be responsible for maintaining the center in Jackson Park.