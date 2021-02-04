Obama Presidential Center To Break Ground This Year In Chicago
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks near a rendering for the former president's lakefront presidential center at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. Obama's foundation collected contributions of more than $1 million from 11 firms and individuals in the first three months of 2019, records show. The Obama Foundation's donor list, which is updated quarterly, included the AT&T Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation on Monday, along with other family trusts and foundations. The list also included foreign investors like Malaysian businessman Tony Fernandes, who is chief executive of AirAsia, and Rumi Verjee, who is a member of the British House of Lords. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Obama Presidential Center will officially break ground this year on Chicago’s South Side. The city anticipates beginning pre-construction work for the center in Jackson Park in April, with preliminary roadwork and site preparation to begin as early as August. The groundbreaking has been delayed for years due to a federal review launched in November 2017. Mayor Lightfoot announced yesterday that the review has been completed.