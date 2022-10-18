Obamas Surprise Students In Chicago, Vote

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are empowering youth in Chicago. Barack Obama yesterday surprised over 60 Chicago high school students at 167 Green Street for a day of activities and conversation. Michelle Obama surprised students at Hyde Park Academy High School during an all-school assembly to formally kick off the Obama Foundation Futures Series for the 2022-23 school year. The pair also returned home to vote early in the November 8th election.