Obamas’Personal Chef Drowns Near Martha’s Vineyard Home
July 25, 2023 2:01PM CDT
Barack and Michelle Obama’s personal chef is dead after drowning near the former President’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Police say the body of Tafari Campbell was found yesterday after they responded to reports of a missing paddle boarder at Edgartown Great Pond. The Obamas weren’t at home at the time. They released a statement, saying Campbell was a “warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.” The incident is under investigation.