Obamas’Personal Chef Drowns Near Martha’s Vineyard Home

FILE – White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)

Barack and Michelle Obama’s personal chef is dead after drowning near the former President’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Police say the body of Tafari Campbell was found yesterday after they responded to reports of a missing paddle boarder at Edgartown Great Pond. The Obamas weren’t at home at the time. They released a statement, saying Campbell was a “warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.” The incident is under investigation.