      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Oberweis Launches Discovery Recount In 14th Congressional District Race

Dec 4, 2020 @ 1:16pm
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

Republican state Senator Jim Oberweis is launching a discovery recount in the 14th Congressional District race against Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. Unofficial results from the November election showed him losing by more than five-thousand votes. Oberweis claimed victory the day after the election after early results showed him ahead. However, he trailed after mail-in votes were counted. Underwood declared victory on November 18th. A discovery recount involves a partial sample of votes cast in the district, which includes DuPage, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. The recount could be used as the basis for a court challenge to the election results.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Bolingbrook Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting At Local Gas Station
State Trooper Struck By Vehicle During Lockport Traffic Stop
Stalled Freight Train Blocks Roads In Joliet
Overnight Fire In Lockport: Building Collapses