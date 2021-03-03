O’Dekirk to Give Re-Scheduled State of the City
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk at JJC
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry has announced that Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will present his re-scheduled annual State of the City update on Monday, March 22, 2021. The update will focus on a review of 2020, updates on present City of Joliet projects and what to expect in the future.
O’Dekirk was forced to reschedule his address from earlier in the month after a fall at city hall left him unable to present on the original date.
The chamber initially partnered with Mayor O’Dekirk to deliver his first State of the City address in 2016 and has continued the update on a yearly basis as a way to look back and forward on city programs and projects. Although the pandemic has slowed many aspects of life down, the City of Joliet continues to see development and discussions on potential plans.