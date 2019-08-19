Off Duty Cook County Police Officer Killed While Trying To Help Disabled Vehicle In Chain Reaction Crash In Morris
Route 47 crash/photo courtesy/Justin Ritz WSCJ News Morris
A chain reaction accident on the Illinois River Bridge in Morris kills one man and injures several others. It happened Sunday afternoon at around 4 p.m. on Route 47. Initial investigation is that a vehicle became disabled south bound on the incline of the Illinois River Bridge. Another motorist, Ronald Prohaska of Chicago, had stopped to assist, and while working in the engine
compartment of the disabled vehicle, a third southbound vehicle struck the disabled vehicle. The three vehicles sustained major crash and fire damage. Multiple persons were taken to Morris Hospital. Prohaska was air lifted to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The Illinois River Bridge was closed for approximately five hours. It has been confirmed with the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, Prohaska was an off-duty Cook County Police Officer. Matthew Taylor, of Morris, was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed. Morris Police is continuing the investigation.
Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have any information please contact Morris Police Investigation (815) 942-6504.
Morris Police Department Press Release