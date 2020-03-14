Office is CLOSED but 1340 WJOL Lives On!
As a precaution due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the WJOL/AlphaMedia office will be closed from March 16th until Wednesday April 1st. 1340 WJOL will continue to give you all the information you need for all local Covid-19 related information.
While there is no known presence of the virus, we are taking this measure out of an abundance of caution. However we have been instructed to refrain from any contact in order to limit any sort of infection or spread.
We apologize for any inconvenience our office closure may cause you.
If you have any questions please contact us HERE.