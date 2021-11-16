Officer Involved Shooting in Joliet

Joliet Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 3:33pm that Joliet Police were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of Wendy’s in the 100 block of North Center Street. While officers were trying to making the traffic stop, the driver, 38-year-old William Jenkins, put his vehicle in reverse and struck a Joliet Police Officer, pinning the Officer between two vehicles.
Officers arriving on the scene fired there weapons as Jenkin’s attempted to run them over. Jenkins was struck multiple times by the gunfire. The Officer and Jenkins were both taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The injured Joliet Police Officer is currently in stable condition.
The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation. They tell WJOL that William Jenkins has not been formally charged with any crime but that charges are pending.