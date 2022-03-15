Officer Involved Shooting Last Night In Shorewood

There was a police-involved shooting in Shorewood last night. Just after 11:30, Shorewood police responded to the
LaQuinta Inn at 19747 NE Frontage Road regarding a man requesting an ambulance in the back of the parking lot.
The officers found the man in a vehicle in the back of the parking lot, but when they approached the man, he brandished a weapon. Officers took up a place of safety and attempted to get the man to put down his weapon.
After a short standoff, the man fired his weapon and one of the Shorewood officers returned fire, hitting the man. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
As is normal after an officer-involved shooting, the incident is being investigated by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.