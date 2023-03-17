Officer Who Killed George Floyd Pleads Guilty In Tax Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion.

Derek Chauvin entered the plea Friday in a Minnesota court before Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley.

Chauvin appeared via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.

Chauvin and his now ex-wife were charged with multiple counts of underreporting their income and failing to file tax returns.

His ex-wife pleaded guilty earlier to two counts.

Chauvin was previously convicted on state murder charges for the May 2020 killing of Floyd and on a federal count of violating the Black man’s civil rights.