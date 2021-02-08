Officials Announce First Case Of COVID-19 Variant In Northern Illinois
Health officials say the first case of a COVID-19 variant has been found in Illinois’ Region One. The variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom and was confirmed in a patient in Lee County yesterday. Officials say the variant has also been detected in Cook and Lake counties. Experts say the vaccine does offer protection against the variant, but that prevention measures are still the best defense.